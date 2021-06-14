NSDL says no freeze on accounts of 3 FPIs holding Adani stocks: Report

-
ALSO READ
Reports of NSDL freezing accounts of 3 FPIs are erroneous: Adani Group
Buoyant market spurs FPI registrations; number crosses 10K for first time
Adani Ports, Adani Green: How to trade Adani group stocks in the days ahead
FPI inflow crosses $30 bn in FY21, highest investment in a FY since 2013
Stocks in FPI red-flag list jump to five on strong foreign inflows
-
National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) on Monday clarified that the status of demat accounts of three foreign portfolio investors (FPI) accounts --- Albula Investment Fund, Cresta Fund and APMS Investment Fund ---- are in ‘active’ status in NSDL system, Reuters reported citing unnamed source.
Seperately, CNBC TV18 has also reported the same information that the status of accounts are active.
Reports of a freeze on the accounts sent several Adani stocks plummeting earlier on Monday before recovering marginally from lows after the group companies informed the stock exchanges that news reports on NSDL freezing the FPI accounts are blatantly erroneous.
"It is done to deliberately mislead the investing community. This is causing irreparable loss of economic value to the investors at large and reputation of the group." the group firms said.
Stocks of Adani Group companies took a pounding in morning trade on June 14, falling as much as 25 per cent on report that NSDL has frozen accounts of three foreign funds that owned stake in four of the group companies.
Among individual stocks, Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, fell 25 per cent at Rs 1,201 apiece, followed by Adani Ports (down 18 per cent at Rs 681). So far in the current calendar year, Adani Enterprise has surged over three-fold, while Adani Ports and Adani Total Gas have zoomed over 100 per cent and four-fold, respectively.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU