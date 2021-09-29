Tata AIA Life Insurance ties up with Practo for online medical consultation

Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has tied up with integrated healthcare company for online medical consultation for its customers.

Life Insurance has extended online medical consultation through to new eligible consumers of specified products, it said in a statement.

As part of the alliance, consumers can avail themselves of online medical consultations from verified doctors anywhere, anytime.

The life insurer said the tie-up goes far beyond the traditional insurance approach that is limited to efficient claim settlement.

As part of the benefits, an eligible consumer can avail of 48 teleconsultations per year for various medical conditions.

This includes assistance for common ailments like cold, fever and injury, thereby enabling them to seek immediate medical guidance from the safe and comfortable environment of their home.

"Tata AIA Life's alliance with demonstrates our customer-first approach and reinforces our commitment to being India's pre-eminent protection provider.

"We are building an ecosystem with progressive and innovative organizations like Practo to help our consumers get access to timely expert advice, diagnosis and support," Venky Iyer, chief distribution officer of Tata AIA Life Insurance, said.

Practo Product Head Siddhartha Nihalani said instant access to speciality care from anywhere is the future of healthcare in India.

"Our partnership with Tata AIA Life has been focused on always offering comprehensive protection for its employees and partners by providing them with 24x7 access to medical help," he said.

Earlier, Tata AIA Life has collaborated with Practo to offer digitally enabled healthcare benefits, medical assistance, and services to its employees and advisors.

