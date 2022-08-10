Tata Comm's under-reporting of revenue led to loss of Rs 645-crore fee

under-reported gross revenue between 2006-07 to 2017-18 which led to a Rs 645 crore lower levy of licence fee during the period, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said in a report. The also said the amount needs to be recovered from (TCL).

“Audit scrutiny of Audited AGR Statements with reference to Profit & Loss Statements and Balance Sheets in respect of NLD, ILD and ISP-IT licenses of TCL for the period from 2006- 07 to 2017-18 revealed that there was an under-reporting of Gross Revenue (GR) by Rs 13,252.81 crore and consequent short levy of LF (licence fee) of Rs 950.25 crore,” it said on Monday.

According to the report, the telecom department only levied Rs 305.25 crore as a LF on the firm.

The said the estimated foregone revenue on account of delay in allocation of E and V band spectrum is “only an indicative figure and the expected actual revenue could be higher”.

