Tata Communications appoints Kabir Ahmed Shakir as Chief Financial Officer

Communications on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kabir Ahmed Shakir as its Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment comes with effect from October 21, 2020. He will be responsible for the strategic financial management of the company, including investor relations, the company said in a statement.

Shakir until recently was the CFO of Microsoft India.

A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Communications, said: "As the company looks to implement the new vision to be a global leader in enabling digital ecosystems, Kabir's experience will be valuable in driving transformation programmes as well as profitable and sustainable growth for the company."

Kabir Ahmed Shakir, the newly appointed CFO said: "The company has shown remarkable business performance which is being recognised by the market and key stakeholders. I look forward to building on the company's financial strategy and delivering value to shareholders, as the company continues on its path of achieving profitable growth and being seen as a leading digital ecosystem enabler globally."

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its board of on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Pratibha Advani as the CFO with effect from October 20.

