Tata Communications appoints Kabir Ahmed Shakir as Chief Financial Officer

-
ALSO READ
Tata Communications Q2 consolidated profit up 7-fold to Rs 385 crore
Tata Communications hits over 2-year high; stock zooms 112% in 3 months
Tata vs Mistry: The final countdown of India's biggest corporate battle
Tata Communications: Surge in traffic, digitisation trends to power revenue
Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market
-
Tata Communications on Tuesday announced the appointment of Kabir Ahmed Shakir as its Chief Financial Officer.
The appointment comes with effect from October 21, 2020. He will be responsible for the strategic financial management of the company, including investor relations, the company said in a statement.
Shakir until recently was the CFO of Microsoft India.
A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: "As the company looks to implement the new vision to be a global leader in enabling digital ecosystems, Kabir's experience will be valuable in driving transformation programmes as well as profitable and sustainable growth for the company."
Kabir Ahmed Shakir, the newly appointed CFO said: "The company has shown remarkable business performance which is being recognised by the market and key stakeholders. I look forward to building on the company's financial strategy and delivering value to shareholders, as the company continues on its path of achieving profitable growth and being seen as a leading digital ecosystem enabler globally."
In a regulatory filing, the company said that its board of on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Pratibha Advani as the CFO with effect from October 20.
--IANS
rrb/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU