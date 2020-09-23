Tata Sons buys shares of Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR via open market

-
ALSO READ
Tata Sons AGM: Mistry family raises questions over losses in group firms
Tata vs Mistry: The final countdown of India's biggest corporate battle
Tata Group stks mixed after Shapoorji Pallonji Grp agrees to exit Tata Sons
Not a two-group company, no links with Cyrus Investments: Tata Sons to SC
Tata vs Mistry: Status quo on pledging, transferring of shares till Oct 28
-
Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on Wednesday bought shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR through open market transactions.
According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for Rs 63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for Rs 22.51 crore.
Total 22.1 lakh scrips of Tata Chemicals were bought at Rs 287.58 apiece, while 37.63 lakh shares of Tata Motors DVR were acquired at a price of Rs 59.83 per scrip.
According to shareholding data for June 2020 for Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR, Tata Sons is a promoter in both the companies and held 28.51 per cent and 5.26 per cent stake in the firms, respectively.
On NSE, shares of Tata Chemicals ended at Rs 299.9, up 7.32 per cent. Tata Motors DVR climbed 2.38 per cent to close at Rs 60.3 on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU