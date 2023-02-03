Tata Power Q3 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 1,052 cr on higher revenue

-
-
Tata Power on Friday said its consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 1,052.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues.
The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 551.89 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.
Total income rose to Rs 14,401.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,018.73 crore in the same period a year ago.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:54 IST
