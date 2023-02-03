Tata Power Q3 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 1,052 cr on higher revenue

Power on Friday said its consolidated net profit almost doubled to Rs 1,052.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 551.89 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 14,401.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 11,018.73 crore in the same period a year ago.

