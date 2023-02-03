JUST IN
Kansai Nerolac Paints net profit falls 13% to Rs 108.97 cr in Dec quarter
InterGlobe, IndiGo's parent company posts profits 1,000% to Rs 1,422.6 cr
'No need for concern over SBI, LIC exposures': Fin Secy on Adani stock rout
India Cements Q3 net up seven fold to Rs 133 crore on sale of subsidiary
Not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies, says TotalEnergies
Adani stock plunge can hurt group's ability to raise debt, says Moody
Exposure to Adani Group is limited, not re-evaluating stakes: TotalEnergies
Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter
Portion of Adani Group's capital expenditure is deferrable: Moody's
No immediate impact from Hindenburg on Adani firms' credit profiles: Fitch
You are here: Home » Companies » News
InterGlobe, IndiGo's parent company posts profits 1,000% to Rs 1,422.6 cr
icon-arrow-left
Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses
Business Standard

Kansai Nerolac Paints net profit falls 13% to Rs 108.97 cr in Dec quarter

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Friday reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.97 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses

Topics
Kansai Nerolac Paints  | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kansai Nerolac sells its Chennai land to SPV floated by Brigade & GIC Singapore

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd on Friday reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.97 crore in the December quarter, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 125.32 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,826.81 crore as against Rs 1,810.35 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,684.74 crore as compared to Rs 1,648.39 crore in the same quarter last year.

"The quarter witnessed good demand in automotive coatings. Demand in decorative was impacted on account of early Diwali, extended monsoons and higher than normal channel stocking due to price increases during October 21 and November 21," Kansai Nerolac Paints Managing Director Anuj Jain said.

Raw material prices showed a decline during the quarter, which continued to witness a high exchange volatility with the rupee sharply depreciating further, he added.

Jain said the company was able to conclude the price increases with all its key OEMs during the reported quarter which will help partly offset the high inflation witnessed over the last two years.

Looking forward, he said, "It is expected that demand would remain healthy in the short to medium term."

Kansai Nerolac Paints said the size of the domestic paint industry is estimated at around Rs 60,000 crore as of March 2022. The good growth in infrastructure, core sector as well as automobile and real estate is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand of paint for the industry in the long run.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kansai Nerolac Paints

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.