Tata group eyes private equity investor in financial services business

The Tata group is looking at the option of selling a minority stake in Tata Capital Financial Services (TCFSL) by way of fresh equity issuance so that the company can grow its loan book faster as its capital base increases.

The group is in talks with a clutch of private equity companies to gauge their interest in the company and may offer 10 to 15 per cent equity depending on the valuation, said a source close to the development. In financial year 2018-19, Tata Sons invested Rs 2,500 crore in Tata Capital Ltd— the group’s financial services holding company ...