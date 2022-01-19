Tata Investment Corp posts 42.8% jump in consolidated PAT to Rs 39.7 cr

-
ALSO READ
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
I-T Dept enables tax audit utility form on its portal for FY20 and FY21
Over 30 million income tax returns for current fiscal year filed: FinMin
Taxpayers can access new annual IT info statement on e-filing portal
Changes in Income Tax return filing that you must know before setting out
-
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd on Wednesday reported a 42.86 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 39.73 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 27.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Tata Investment Corporation said in a regulatory filing.
Its consolidated total revenue from operations during October-December 2021 stood at Rs 50.97 crore as against Rs 27 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
The company, which is primarily involved in investing in long-term investments such as equity shares and equity-related securities, said its total expenses during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6.01 crore as compared with Rs 5.04 crore a year ago.
In a separate filing, Tata Investment Corporation said its board of directors approved the appointment of Farida Khambata as an additional director (non-executive, independent) with effect from January 19, 2022, up to December 11, 2024.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU