Tata Motors aims to build 80,000 EVs this financial year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Tata Motors launches 4 variants of Nexon top trims: Price, specifications
Tata Motors showcases electric SUV concept; market launch within two years
Stellantis-owned Jeep to launch its first electric SUV in 2023
Tata Motors 'punches' its way to pole position in SUV market in October
What are carbon credits?
-
Tata Motors expects to aggressively ramp up annual production of electric vehicles (EVs) to more than 80,000 units this financial year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
That compares with the 19,000 EVs it built and sold in the last financial year.
Tata, India's biggest automaker, declined to comment on production plans but said EV sales were growing rapidly with demand outpacing supply. The sources were not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.
Tata last year announced plans to launch 10 EV models by March 2026, investing about $2 billion on new vehicle architecture, related technology and infrastructure.
Tata accounts for 90% of India's EV sales - a segment that still only represents 1% of the country's annual sales of about 3 million vehicles.
On Friday, Tata will unveil a concept car that it plans to build on its first EV platform developed from the ground up.
Cars built on this platform, called the Pure EV architecture, will also be launched in global markets, the company said in its invitations to the unveiling.
The new platform represents the third phase of Tata's electrification plans that have been given a boost by a $1 billion investment from private equity firm TPG last year.
The first phase was the launching of two EVs, the Nexon SUV and another model for fleets, which are being built using an existing combustion engine platform.
The second phase calls for modifying a combustion engine platform to build EVs with bigger batteries and longer driving ranges. Those cars are expected to hit the market in about two years.
Rolling out more electric vehicles is a cornerstone of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's carbon reduction agenda, and his administration is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to build electric cars and their components locally.
By 2030, India wants electric models to make up 30% of total car sales.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU