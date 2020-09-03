Tata Motors domestic sales up 21.6% YoY in August to 35,420 units

Led by brisk growth in its passenger vehicle (PV) models, Tata Motors' total domestic sales rose 21.6 per cent to 35,420 units in August over the year-ago period.

Albeit on a low base, dispatches of cars and utility vehicles at the firm jumped 154 per cent in August over the year-ago period. The maker of Nexon and Hexa models sold 18,583 units during the month compared to 7316 units a year ago, the Tata group flagship said in a statement This is the sharpest increase seen in the company' PV sales in more than a year.

Meanwhile, on last year’s low base, the company’s overall commercial vehicle sales including exports also showed signs of recovery and narrowed the decline. It dropped 28 per cent to 17,889 units against 24,850 units last year. The medium and commercial vehicle dispatches fell 48.6 per cent to 2746 units in the domestic market.

The Mumbai-based firm had stopped releasing monthly sales since April and had switched to quarterly reporting of sales volumes. “It has come to our attention that on some social media platforms, August 20 sales data is being quoted in an unauthorized manner. Hence, to ensure that the correct information is made available to all concerned, the following details are being shared,” it said.