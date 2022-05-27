Tata Motors files all-time high of 125 patents across innovations in FY22

-
Tata Motors has filed a record 125 patents in the year that ended on March 31, 2022—the highest in its history, the company said on Friday.
The company has accelerated its drive for engineering excellence and innovation, it said. The patents filed entail a diverse range of innovations and developments in traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) and trims along with other vehicle systems. It has also been granted 56 patents during the same period, it said.
The company claimed that with its rich history of pioneering technology and engineering solutions, Tata Motors has been consistently making “ahead- of-the-curve” investments in new age technologies, with a focus on enabling future ready mobility.
Its intrinsic capabilities in R&D, technology incubation and success in developing segment-defining vehicles in both commercial and passenger vehicles has resulted in the introduction of several innovations over the years in its vehicles. These innovations are cherished by the customers leading to improved market shares and have since become industry benchmarks, it said.
“We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalisation,” Rajendra Petkar, president and CTO, Tata Motors, said in the statement.
