Tata Motors raises $425 mn in offshore bonds to pare debt, meet expenses

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo tightens grip in India and targets growth abroad amid pandemic
Auto dealers predict slow sales recovery as Covid spreads to rural areas
Daimler India shuts bus and truckmaking unit for 3 days on parts shortage
Doctors urge for early treatment of black fungus, more drug availability
Madras High Court orders Covid-related audit of Renault-Nissan plant
-
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian automaker Tata Motors has raised $425 million through unsecured offshore bonds at a rate of 4.35% to refinance existing debt and meet expenses, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.
Of the proceeds raised, Tata will use 225 million pounds ($318 million) to refinance existing loans and the rest to meet corporate expenses, according to the paper.
The bond, which has been issued for a period of two and a half years, was over-subscribed by about five times, according to a source with direct knowledge of the deal.
Tata Motors didn't immediately respond for a request for comment. The company owns British luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover
Tata Motors had net automotive debt of 409 billion rupees ($5.6 billion) at the end of last fiscal year through March 31. The company said in 2020 it plans to be net debt free at the end of three years.
Bank of America, BNP Paribas and ANZ were the lead managers on the deal, the term sheet showed.
($1 = 0.7067 pounds)
($1 = 73.1050 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU