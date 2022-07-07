Tata Power plans Rs 75k-cr capex push in renewable energy: Chandrasekaran

plans to spend Rs 75,000 crore to expand the capacity of its business over the next five years, company chairman said at the company's annual general meeting, held virtually, on Thursday. Of this, Rs 10,000 crore would be spent in the financial year 2022-23 (FY23), taking the company's total capital expenditure (capex) for the fiscal (FY23) to Rs 14,000 crore, he said.

Addressing shareholders, Chandrasekaran, also the chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, said that was taking a 'pragmatic' approach to achieving its targets and had added 707 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22).

“This has increased our clean and green portfolio to 34 per cent of total capacity and the company aims to raise it to 60 per cent in the next five years,” he told shareholders in his address at the AGM.

The push from comes amid rivals Adani Group and Reliance Industries (RIL) ramping up their clean energy portfolio as India transitions to green fuels from fossil fuels.

In June last year, RIL had also committed Rs 75,000 crore over three years in renewable energy, laying out a three-pronged strategy that involved getting into solar power generation and manufacturing, hydrogen production, e-fuels, and energy storage under its “New Energy and New Materials” division. It would also set up a platform for renewable energy project finance to source long-term global capital for investment in these sectors.

Adani Enterprises, on the other hand, said it would invest $20 billion (Rs 1.48 trillion) over 10 years in the renewable-energy supply chain including power generation, manufacturing, transmission and distribution in September last year.

Tata Power is the first power company to declare a net carbon zero target. Praveer Sinha, managing director, Tata Power, had said in an interview to Business Standard that the company has taken a stand to move away from new investment in coal-based power units and that it would be net-zero in terms of carbon emissions by 2050.

The company has now fast-forwarded its net-zero carbon target by five years, saying that it will achieve it by 2045, apart from being 100 per cent water-neutral and zero waste by 2030.

At the AGM on Thursday, Chandrasekaran said that the company was setting up a 4 GW solar cell and module manufacturing capacity in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 3,000 crore, a memorandum of understanding that was signed last week with the state government.

The company also had a Rs 13,000-crore engineering, procurement and construction order book for solar energy, he said.

“The company is equally focused on growing consumer-centric and new-age energy solutions including solar rooftop, electric vehicle chargers, solar pumps, smart meters and energy management solutions,” he said.

To scale up these businesses, Chandrasekaran said the company had entered into a strategic partnership, creating a renewable energy platform that had received an investment of Rs 4,000 crore from BlackRock and Mubadala.

