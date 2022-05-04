Tata Power Renewables commissions 120 MW solar project in Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: EAM Jaishankar
India's current account deficit widens to 2.7% of GDP in Q3
Tata Steel's TV Narendran on why current crisis won't derail growth
Jaishankar welcomes Tajikistan FM, says looking forward to our talks
EAM S Jaishankar begins five-day visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka
-
Tata Power Renewable Energy has commissioned a 120 MW solar project in Masenka, Gujarat.
Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned the solar project, which will produce 305247 MWh annually for Gujarat Government (GUVNL), a company statement said.
In the installation, approximately 3.81 lakhs modules were used and the project will reduce up to 1.03 lakh ton CO2 annually, the statement added.
A thin-film glass-on-glass modules of various wattages and harnesses of capacity 440Wp to 460Wp have been used in the project.
"We are proud to announce the commissioning of the 120 MW solar project at Masenka, Gujarat within a short span of five months.
"We have solidified our position as a major renewable energy player with unmatched prowess across the solar Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) value chain and are committed to continuing our steadfast efforts to help India achieve its clean energy goals," said Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
With this addition of 120 MW, the renewables capacity in operation for Tata Power now stands at 3,520 MW with 2,588 MW of Solar and 932 MW of Wind.
Tata Power's total Renewable capacity is 4,920 MW including 1,400 MW of Renewable projects under various stages of implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU