Tata Power signs MoU with NAREDCO for 5,000 EV charging points

has inked a pact with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to install 5,000 EV points across Maharashtra, a statement said on Thursday.

will provide a comprehensive EV solutions across properties of member developers of NAREDCO, the statement said.

This will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required.

EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.

"The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO& MD, .

These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)