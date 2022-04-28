NCLT directs to initate insolvency proceedings against Andhra Cement

-
ALSO READ
NCLT gives Future Retail time till May 12 to file reply on insolvency plea
After a much-needed capacity boost, NCLT readies to fast-track cases
IndusInd initiates insolvency process against Zee Entertainment
Till September, 421 cases resolved under insolvency law: Govt
HDIL insolvency: RP gets 16 resolution plans from 9 bidders
-
The National Company Law Tribunal has directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against Andhra Cement, a company owned by the debt-ridden Jaypee Group.
The Hyderabad bench of the NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) has also appointed Nirav K Pujara as the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of the company, and declared a moratorium in respect of the company as per the provision of the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
"The company is now under CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) as per the provisions of the code. As per Section 17 of the code, the powers of the board of directors of the company stand suspended and as such the powers shall be vested with and exercised by the IRP," Andhra Cement said in a regulatory filing.
The company has also shared the order passed by the insolvency tribunal on April 26, 2022, in this regard.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Andhra Cement has invited its creditors to submit their claims by May 10, 2022, before the IRP.
NCLT's direction came after a petition filed by Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Company Ltd, claiming a default.
Andhra Cement had taken loans from several banks, including IDFC First Bank, HDFC and Karur Vysya Bank, and amounts were disbursed during the period from 2012 to 2016.
Subsequently, Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company Limited acquired the loans and underlying security interest, including all rights, title and interest therein, held by the original lenders.
Later, the petitioner acquired loans to an extent of Rs 804.72 crore and underlying security interest, including all rights, title and interest held by Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction and Karur Vysya Bank.
Andhra Cement failed to abide by its repayment obligations, following which Pridhvi Asset Reconstruction and Securitisation Company moved the NCLT.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU