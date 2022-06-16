Tata Power to buy coal worth Rs 12,000 cr from Indonesian mine

company plans to buy worth some Rs 12,000 crore from its Indonesian miner this financial year, saying the deal will give it the fuel without "interruptions".

The company owns a 30 per cent stake in the mine and as the order will be a related party transaction, it has sought its shareholders' approval in the forthcoming meeting after its audit committee cleared the agreement. The is priced at an arm’s length basis.

Coastal Gujarat Power, which merged with in April, signed an agreement with PT Kaltim Prima (KPC) in 2008 for a long-term coal supply. The agreement includes all amendments for sourcing coal from KPC on the basis of price linked to the Indonesian government notified monthly benchmark.

“The transactions between the two not only help smoothen business operations for both the companies, but also ensure consistent flow of desired quality and quantity of goods and services without interruptions and generation of revenue and business for both the to cater to their business requirements,” said in a notice to its shareholders. The tenure of the coal sales agreement between Tata Power and KPC is valid till FY33 but shareholders nod is being sought only for the ongoing fiscal, it said.

Tata Power has also sought shareholder approval to give construction contracts worth Rs 2,930 crore to Tata Projects (TPL), an associate company. Tata Power holds 47.78 per cent stake in TPL while the rest is owned by its promoter Tata Sons. The company said, after competitive bidding, it placed orders to TPL for execution of flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) projects at its 4150 MW Mundra Thermal Power Generation plant and 447 MW Jojobera plant.

The project will be executed between fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2025 and the orders were placed after the audit committee cleared the transactions. In the rest of the ongoing fiscal year, Tata Power also intends to enter into other construction projects with TPL.

Tata Power has signed several transactions with Tata Steel, a listed associate company of Tata Sons.

Tata Power sells power to Tata Steel for its manufacturing facilities and distribution. Tata Power also sells stores, spares for use in their manufacturing processes. At the same time, Tata Power provides tolling services to TSL whereby coal is provided by TSL for conversion into power. The company said its audit committee has recommended entering into related party transactions (RPTs) with TSL worth Rs 2,630 crore to be signed during the ongoing fiscal.