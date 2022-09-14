Tata Power to develop 4 MWp solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant

-
Tata Power on Wednesday said that it has inked a pact to develop a 4-MWp solar project at Tata Motors' Pune plant.
"Tata Motors and Tata Power have entered into a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to develop a 4-MWp on-site solar project at Tata Motors' Pune commercial vehicle manufacturing facility," a BSE filing said.
The installation is collectively expected to generate 5.8 million units of electricity, potentially mitigating over 10 lakh tonnes of carbon emission. This is equivalent to planting over 16 lakh teak trees over a lifetime, it stated.
Alok Kumar Singh, Plant Head, Commercial Vehicle Manufacturing Facility, Tata Motors, said, "In FY22, the total renewable energy contribution at our CV Pune plant was 32 per cent. With this agreement, we reaffirm our commitment to moving closer to our goals of cultivating 100 per cent renewable energy capacity."
Until FY22, Tata Motors at its Pune plant, including at its passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturing facilities, deployed 15 MWp solar project, generating 21 million kWh of renewable electricity.
Over the next few years, the company plans to expand the solar capacity of its Pune plant to meet the growing demand for renewable energy.
Shivram Bikkina, Chief Solar Rooftop, Tata Power, said, "Tata Power is pleased to collaborate with Tata Motors in supporting the expansion of green energy utilisation through this 4 MWp power project at its manufacturing facility in Pune. We are committed to working closely with all our partners and creating clean energy solutions for making their operations green and sustainable."
In FY22, across all its plants in India, the company generated 92.39 million kWh of renewable electricity for its manufacturing operations, which is 19.4 per cent of the total power consumption.
First Published: Wed, September 14 2022. 18:06 IST