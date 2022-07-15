India ad market to expand by 16% in 2022, become fastest growing: Report

-
ALSO READ
1 in 2 citizens surveyed, says received ads based on private conversation
Sale of online space for advertisement to attract 18% GST, says AAR
Govt issues new guidelines to curb misleading ads; bans surrogate ads
Smokescreen around surrogate ads of regulated products clears with govt ban
Nearly 60 startups register with ISRO since opening of Indian space sector
-
The Indian advertising market is forecast to grow by 16 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 11.1 billion (Rs 88,639 crore), becoming the fastest growing market globally, a report said on Thursday.
This would lead to over 14.5 per cent growth by TV and 31.6 per cent on the digital side, said Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts July 2022.
The easing of lockdown restrictions has opened up categories such as travel and hospitality, which were not spending during the pandemic. Besides, categories like edtech, fintech, gaming and cryptocurrency have shown growth on Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms.
"Digital, at a 33.4 per cent share of spend, will be the key medium for digital-first brands and consumer tech companies in 2022. TV continues to garner a 41.8 per cent share in 2022 and has recovered fully, boosted by the airing of new content and sports events such as the Indian Premier League," it said.
The digital ad space is estimated to grow twice as fast as ad spending through television.
In 2022, the US will be both the top ad spending region at USD 329.6 billion and the most dynamic region with spending increasing by 13.1 per cent.
"In terms of growth, however, India (+16.0 per cent YOY growth) will stay ahead of the United States (+12.8 per cent) and Brazil (+9.0 per cent) as the fastest growing market," said Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts.
According to the report, looking ahead, "significant growth" is forecast in OTT, connected TV, online gaming and e-commerce.
"The India advertising market is forecast to grow by 16 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 11.1 billion led by TV (+14.5 per cent) and digital (+31.6 per cent)," it said.
In 2021, the Indian advertising market was around USD 9.6 billion. It is projected to grow by 15.2 per cent in 2023 to USD 12.8 billion and by 15.7 per cent to USD 14.8 billion in 2024.
While globally, advertising spending would increase by 8.7 per cent in 2022 to USD 738.5 billion.
Ad spending in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to reach USD 250 billion, with digital accounting for much of this amount.
In the region, China advertising market is forecast to grow by a further 5.6 per cent in 2022 to reach USD 130.2 billion.
Dentsu international CEO Media APAC Prerna Mehrotra said the latest Dentsu Ad Spend July 2022 points to a continued recovery despite another year of economic uncertainty, with APAC 2022 ad spend of USD 250 billion, based on a growth forecast at 5.1 per cent.
"However, continued lockdowns in key markets, geopolitical tension and ongoing supply logistics issues could add pressure on businesses with a cascading impact on marketing spends," she said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU