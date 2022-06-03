Tata Projects to build Noida International Airport; pips L&T, Shapoorji

-
ALSO READ
Tata Projects shortlisted for Noida International Airport construction
Tata-Mistry case: Supreme Court to hear review plea in open court
Latest LIVE: Tata Projects to build Noida Airport; pips Shapoorji, others
SP Group exits one-time resolution plan; repays Rs 12,450 cr to lenders
Reliance Industries slips 7% in two days, loses over Rs 1-trn in market cap
-
Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) selected Tata Projects Ltd to build the Noida International Airport (NIA). Tata Projects will undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of NIA.
Tata Projects will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at Noida International Airport. The company pipped the likes of Shapoorji, Larsen and Toubro for the contract.
The first phase of the airport is expected to be ready in two years.
In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar. Spread over 1,334 hectares the airport will have a single runway in phase I and will be capable of handling twelve million passengers annually.
The airport is expected to get operational by 2024.
The project is being developed as a public-private partnership between Zurich Airport and Uttar Pradesh government. Zurich Airport is investing Rs 5,700 crore for phase I and has tied up around Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India for the project.
The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. NIA will be a digital airport, enabling contactless travel and personalised services for families, the elderly & business travelers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU