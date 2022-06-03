Tata Projects to build Noida International Airport; pips L&T, Shapoorji

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) selected Ltd to build the (NIA). will undertake the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of NIA.

will construct the terminal, runway, airside infrastructure, roads, utilities, landside facilities and other ancillary buildings at . The company pipped the likes of Shapoorji, for the contract.

The first phase of the airport is expected to be ready in two years.

In November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Jewar. Spread over 1,334 hectares the airport will have a single runway in phase I and will be capable of handling twelve million passengers annually.

The airport is expected to get operational by 2024.

The project is being developed as a public-private partnership between Zurich Airport and Uttar Pradesh government. Zurich Airport is investing Rs 5,700 crore for phase I and has tied up around Rs 3,725 crore in debt from the State Bank of India for the project.

The passenger terminal will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. NIA will be a digital airport, enabling contactless travel and personalised services for families, the elderly & business travelers.