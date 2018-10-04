JUST IN
Tata-Siemens to develop Pune Metro Line-3, construction to start in June

It will be the country's first metro rail project on a public-private-partnership model to be developed after the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

A consortium of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Urban Transport and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH has won the contract to develop the Pune metro rail project's Line-3, the two companies stated.   

"(We have) been awarded the contract by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority," the two jointly said.

The 23.3-km elevated line will originate from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and go via Balewadi to Shivajinagar. With 23 stations, it will be the country's first metro rail project on a public-private-partnership model to be developed after the New Metro Rail Policy of 2017, said the statement.  

Construction is expected to commence by June 2019 and be completed in three years. Tata Projects will be the engineering partner, according to the statement.   
