Tata-Siemens to develop Pune Metro Line-3, construction to start in June

A consortium of and GmbH has won the contract to develop the rail project's Line-3, the two stated.

"(We have) been awarded the contract by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority," the two jointly said.

The 23.3-km elevated line will originate from Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park and go via Balewadi to Shivajinagar. With 23 stations, it will be the country's first project on a public-private-partnership model to be developed after the New Policy of 2017, said the statement.

Construction is expected to commence by June 2019 and be completed in three years. Tata Projects will be the engineering partner, according to the statement.