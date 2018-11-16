Tata Sons-Jet Airways deal only if Naresh Goyal gives up board seat

In the first formal step towards a possible acquisition of Jet Airways, Tata Sons will on Friday take up the proposal at its board meeting. Sources close to the group said the discussions would focus on achieving scale in Tatas’ aviation business through investments in rival Jet.

They pointed out that a deal would hinge on Jet founder Chairman Naresh Goyal relinquishing his board position even if he was to retain a minority stake in the business. It is also learnt that since the Tatas are looking at extending the reach of Vistara (a joint venture with Singapore Airlines), the ...