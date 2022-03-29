Tata Sons nets Rs 11,164 crore from TCS buyback, LIC Rs 528 crore

-
ALSO READ
What does a delayed LIC IPO mean?
LIC may need to be revalued if the listing is pushed beyond May
TMS Ep128: Delay in LIC IPO, digital-only banks, TCS buyback, RTGS
LIC IPO: DHRP filed with SEBI, govt to offload 5% stake
LIC IPO: DRHP unlikely to reveal size of IPO; Board to meet again on Sunday
-
Tata Sons has pocketed Rs 11,164 crore by tendering 24.81 million shares in the Rs 18,000-crore share repurchase programme by the group's flagship firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Meanwhile, state-owned insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tendered 1.17 million shares to take home Rs 528 crore.
Small shareholders--those holding shares worth up to Rs 2 lakh--tendered 25.3 million shares in the buyback, 4.22 times the 6 million shares reserved for them in the buyback. All other shareholders tendered 5.7 million, 8.1 times of the 34 million shares the company intended to buyback.
A total of 977,300 valid applications were made by small shareholders and another 151,377 applications came from all other categories of shareholders, as per a regulatory filing made by TCS. A total of 40 million shares were bought at RS 4,500 apiece in the buyback, which concluded last week.
Shares of TCS on Monday closed at Rs 3,706.
Post the buyback, Tata Sons’ shareholding in TCS has increased from 72.19 per cent to 72.30 per cent. Meanwhile, the public shareholding has declined from 27.81 per cent to 27.7 per cent. The total equity paid up capital of TCS has reduced to about 3.66 billion shares from nearly 3.7 billion shares.
Since 2017, TCS has bought back shares worth ~66,000 crore through four repurchase programmes. Shares bought back under such repurchase programmes are extinguished, which improves the company’s return ratios.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU