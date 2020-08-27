Tata Sons to outline group's digital strategy at AGM on Thursday

The shareholders of Tata Sons — the unlisted holding company of Tata Group — will get a glimpse of the group’s digital strategy on Thursday during the company’s annual general meeting (AGM). The e-AGM comes at a time when the group is facing significant challenges in each of its businesses, barring its software exporter firm, Tata Consultancy Services.

Two of the group’s businesses in Europe — Tata Steel Europe and Jaguar Land Rover — were disrupted due to the pandemic. Both group companies had to shut down plants and furlough workers. Both ...