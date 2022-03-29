Tata Steel board approves appointment of Noel Naval Tata as vice-chairman

-
The Tata Steel board on Monday approved the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as an additional director and designated him as vice-chairman.
In a stock exchange filing, the company said based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the board of directors at its meeting held on Monday, considered and unanimously approved the appointment of Noel Naval Tata as an additional director (non-executive, non-independent) effective March 28, 2022.
Further, the board designated Noel Naval Tata as the vice-chairman of the board of directors, the company filing said. Many Tata group insiders believe that Tata Steel defines the heritage of the group and consider it a flagship. Tata Steel was established in 1907 and is Asia’s first integrated private steel company.
Noel Tata is also the chairman of Tata International Limited, Voltas Limited, Tata Investment Corporation Limited and the vice-chairman of Titan Company. He is also on the board of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited and Smiths.
In Trent, he has overseen its growth from a one-store operation in 1998 to over 330 across formats in 2020. He was managing director of Trent for more than 11 years. He was appointed the vice-chairman of Trent Limited in 2012 and later as chairman in 2014, a position he continues to hold.
Noel Tata also serves as a trustee on the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. He joined Sir Dorabji Tata Trust earlier in this year and Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 2019.
