Tata Steel Long Products reports loss of Rs 237 crore in Q3, income rises

Long Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 236.93 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In contrast, the company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 103.88 crore in the year-ago period, Long Products Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The standalone income of the company increased to Rs 1,952.41 crore from Rs 1,686.98 crore in the year-ago period.

