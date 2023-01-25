Tata Steel Long Products reports loss of Rs 237 crore in Q3, income rises

-
-
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a standalone loss of Rs 236.93 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
In contrast, the company had posted a standalone profit of Rs 103.88 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
The standalone income of the company increased to Rs 1,952.41 crore from Rs 1,686.98 crore in the year-ago period.
First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:58 IST
