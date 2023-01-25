JUST IN
Jyothy Labs Q3 net profit jumps 77.25% to Rs 674 crore, revenue rises

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 77.25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 673.9 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Wednesday reported a 77.25 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 673.9 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 380.2 crore in the same period last fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations were at Rs 6,126.7 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 5,390.3 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"The business has been resilient in spite of high commodity inflation impacting the consumption across categories. We have been focussed only on execution to drive higher operating revenues and manage margins in the inflationary environment," it said.

The company said it has focussed on a strategy to build scale and gain market share backed by enhanced distribution, including reaching out to newer geographies, increase brand visibility and product innovation initiatives.

"We continue to drive execution-led growth to build scale. This will deliver value for all the stakeholders. Consistent market share gains build a stronger operating environment which further drives future growth opportunities," Jyothy Labs Ltd Managing Director M R Jyothy said.

Further, she said, "We have been witnessing good traction for all our product categories and are determined to achieve consistent growth momentum for the future.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:21 IST

