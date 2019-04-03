Jet Airways shares fall 4% as it grounds 15 more planes

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways grounds 15 more planes due to non-payment of rentals to lessors
Aviation players unlikely to invest in Jet Airways, may skip bidding
Jet Airways grounds four planes following non-payment of lease rentals
200 Jet Airways pilots write to CEO; threaten to go on leave, sue airline
Etihad quiet on interim funding plan; Jet Airways grounds four more planes
-
Jet Airways shares fell as much as 4 percent in early trade on Wednesday after it said the previous day it has grounded 15 more planes due to non-payment of dues to its lessors.
The latest groundings mean more than two-thirds of its total fleet of about 120 planes is not flying.
The airline, which was on the brink of bankruptcy, was bailed out in March by state-run banks that will temporarily take a majority stake in the company and give it a new loan of $218 million.
After the bailout Jet told officials at the civil aviation ministry that the airline would not ground more planes and would fly 40 more aircraft by the end of April.
The stock has shed more than half of its value in a year as of Tuesday's close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU