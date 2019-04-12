TCS Q4 net profit grows 18% YoY to Rs 8,126 cr, revenue jumps 19%

(TCS) on Friday reported a 17.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the quarter ended March 2019.

Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 39.203 crore, up 18.54 on YoY basis. Revenue came in at Rs 38,010 crore, up 18.5 per cent YoY.

The company also announced a final dividend of Rs 18 per equity share.



"This is the strongest revenue growth that we have had in the last fifteen quarters. Our order book is bigger than in the prior three quarters, and the deal pipeline is also robust. Despite macro uncertainties ahead, our strong exit positions us very well for the new fiscal," Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS, said.

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) segment revenue came in at Rs 13,650 crore, up 17 per cent. Digital revenue surged 46.4 per cent YoY.

EBIT margin came in at 25.1 per cent, down 15 bps YoY.

It added 6,356 employees during the quarter.

