TCS to redesign Nokia's human capital management system in 130 countries

-
ALSO READ
Nokia wins 4G/5G dispute, OPPO, OnePlus banned in Germany: Report
HMD Global keen to scale up its mobile exports from India
Nokia G11 Plus launches with 50MP camera and three-day battery life
Nokia launches 8 inch, Android 12 T10 tablet with optional LTE
TCS Q1 review: Brokerages caution against early signs of demand slowdown
-
Telecom gear maker Nokia has selected Tata Consultancy Services for redesigning its employee management system across 130 countries where it operates, the IT company said on Tuesday.
Under the agreement, TCS will redesign Nokia's human capital management processes and deploy a new cloud-based platform to drive simplification for a better employee experience.
"Today, we all expect the same experience at work as in our personal lives one that is intuitive, contextual, and personalised. As we put our people at the heart of everything we do at Nokia, our aim is to continuously improve the employee experience. We count on TCS consultancy and support to redesign almost all our people-related processes to drive simplification and to reduce bureaucracy," Nokia Interim Chief People Officer Lisbeth Nielsen said in the statement.
In 2021, Nokia launched its 'One Nokia Digital' strategy to support the company's competitiveness by digitalising its operations.
Nokia is now replacing its on-premise HR systems with a new cloud-based Human Capital Management platform (HCM) to standardise HR processes on a common data platform. This will enable Nokia to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage and scale HR services globally.
"TCS has been working closely with Nokia for more than 15 years, supporting visionary initiatives across applications, IT, business verticals and R&D functions. We are thrilled to expand our long-standing relationship with Nokia to transform their HCM platform," its Global Head for communications, media, and technology business, V Rajanna said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 21:56 IST