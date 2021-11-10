TD Power Systems net profit falls 13% to Rs 16 crore in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
TCS Q1 results: Net profit rises 28.5% to Rs 9,008 cr, misses estimates
-
TD Power Systems on Wednesday reported a 13 per cent dip in its consolidated net profits to Rs 16.05 crore for the September 2021 quarter.
The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 18.61 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, according to a BSE filing.
Its total revenue in July-September 2021 stood at Rs 230.06 crore, higher as compared with Rs 184.93 crore in the year-ago period.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU