Teachmint raises $20 million in funding round led by Learn Capital

platform Teachmint on Thursday said that it has raised USD 20 million (around Rs 149 crore) in a pre-series B round led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures.

The company plans to use the fresh funds on the development of live teaching technology as well as aid the enhancement of their product.

"The funding will also fuel Teachmint's expansion into newer markets and the hiring of skilled talent," the company said in a statement.

Teachmint provides a video-based teaching platform for teachers.

In May 2021, Teachmint raised USD 16.5 million in series A funding led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures, Lightspeed, and Better Capital.

"It has been truly humbling to see the widespread adoption of Teachmint by teachers and students across India. With our platform usage growing 25 times over the last quarter, we are becoming the default teaching application in India and the largest live teaching platform globally, outside China," Teachmint co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Mihir Gupta said.

