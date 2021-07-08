Future deal: SC to hear on July 20 Amazon plea against HC verdict

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear on July 20 the plea against the verdict that stayed the directive by its single-judge and paved the way for the multi-billion dollar deal to amalgamate Future Retail (FRL) with Reliance Retail.

A Bench of Justices R F Nariman, K M Joseph and B R Gavai was informed by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Future group, that a Singapore tribunal will commence hearing on the issue from July 12 and requested that the proceedings on the appeals be adjourned for a week.

Senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, appearing for the e-commerce giant, said he had no problem if the hearing on the appeals was adjourned by a week, as they will be busy next week before the tribunal.

