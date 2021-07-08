Future deal: SC to hear on July 20 Amazon plea against HC verdict

-
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear on July 20 the Amazon plea against the Delhi High Court verdict that stayed the directive by its single-judge and paved the way for the multi-billion dollar deal to amalgamate Future Retail (FRL) with Reliance Retail.
A Bench of Justices R F Nariman, K M Joseph and B R Gavai was informed by senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the Future group, that a Singapore tribunal will commence hearing on the issue from July 12 and requested that the proceedings on the appeals be adjourned for a week.
Senior advocate Gopal Subramanian, appearing for the e-commerce giant, said he had no problem if the hearing on the appeals was adjourned by a week, as they will be busy next week before the tribunal.
