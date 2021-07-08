Plan to set up over 100 chain of coffee shops in 2yrs: Lavazza India MD

-
ALSO READ
Behind the 'bankruptcy story' of Cafe Coffee Day: The news and what's next
Cafe Coffee Day withdraws a lot of vending machines from customer locations
Kolkata's College Street Coffee House back in new avatar, nostalgia on menu
Little evidence coffee firms' sustainability efforts have impact: Report
Tata Consumer Products steps up coffee play with premium offerings
-
Italian coffee brand Lavazza on
Thursday said its 100 per cent subsidiary Fresh and Honest was eyeing to set up over 100 chain of coffee shops under 'Suprabha' brand across the country in the next two years.
The first such coffee shop was inaugurated recently in Chennai by Tamil Nadu milk and dairy development minister S M Nasar along with senior company officials.
The shops to be set up in various formats would be inspired by the South Indian traditional art form - Kolam (rangoli) allowing family members to bond over a cup of coffee in a traditional setting, a company statement said here.
With the coffee to be sourced from the company's Sri City manufacturing unit, the brand would offer a specially curated menu with delicacies to the customer.
"Suprabha is a perfect blend of tradition and science where the essence of the perfectly brewed docotion when combined with milk releases an aroma that makes it all an unforgettable experience", company MD Jai Ganesh Ramnath said.
"As a pioneer in the coffee industry for around 25 years and backed by the best resources in the bean-to-cup journey, we will be providing extensive brand, training and operational support to our partners.Our aim is to have a network of over 100 stores across the country in the next two years with a predominant focus in South India", he said.
Fresh and Honest 'Suprabha' would follow a franchise business model, targeting to become one of the fastest growing coffee chains in the country, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU