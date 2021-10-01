Tech Mahindra to acquire Beris Consulting for around Rs 60 crore

-
IT company Tech Mahindra will acquire IT consultancy service provider Beris Consulting Gmbh for 7 million euros or about Rs 60 crore through its German subsidiary, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Beris has over 125 employees and the company had revenues of 10.1 million euros for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.
"The company through its wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra GmbH, approved the proposal to acquire 100 per cent equity shares in Beris consulting GmbH," the Tech Mahindra said in the filing.
The transaction is expected to close by October 8.
"The acquisition will help Tech Mahindra unlock the transformational growth in the IT and application space for the automotive industry as a result of EV, sharing and mobility.
"Enable Tech Mahindra to expand presence, local expertise and client relationships in the German market," the filing said.
