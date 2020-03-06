Teen sensation Shafali Verma roped in as brand ambassador by PepsiCo

Beverage major has roped in 16-year old Indian cricketer Shafali Verma as one of its for one year, the Economic Times reported quoting sources. Pepsi will be Shafali's first contract with a major brand. The beverage firm has recently signed Bollywood star Salman Khan as it's face for two years.

Shafali is hailed as one of the promising talents to watch out for in women's cricket. The explosive top order batsman is currently playing the ICC Women's T20I World Cup, where India will take on Australia in the Final at Melbourne on March 8.

Shafali Verma entered the history books when she became the youngest women cricketer to debut for India against South Africa. The teenager, has recently claimed the top spot in (ICC) T20I rankings, becoming the youngest Indian to top any ICC list.

In recent times, many Indian women cricketers have been gaining ground in the brand world, thanks to the team's consistent and commendable on-field performance. However, when compared to what India’s male cricketers bag, the discrepancies are glaring.

Some of the top players in the women's team — Mithali Raj, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur — have recently landed several brands in their endorsement kitty. Smriti Mandhana has five endorsements under her belt: Hero MotoCorp (bat sponsorship), Bata’s sportswear brand Power, Amstrad India among others. Harmanpreet Kaur has been signed up CEAT endorsement.

Hailing from Haryana, she looks upto Sachin Tendulkar as her idol. Shafali had dreamt of playing for India when she was nine-years old. The story goes that, because there were no academies for girls near her home, she was enrolled in a boys’ academy by her supportive father. She disguised herself as a boy to train. She admitted that it was tough facing male bowlers at a young age, but the sheer passion to play for the country prepared her for future challenges.

The international cricketing world is already in awe of the teenage sensation. Former England captain Nasser Hussain has taken to Twitter to lavishly praise the teenager, "This girl can seriously play!," he said in his tweet. Celebrating her dominating nature at the crease, renowned sports broadcaster has compared her to Virender Sehwag.