Telco subscriber base dips marginally in Dec; Airtel, Jio add new customers

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel rings louder than Reliance Jio in net subscriber additions
VIL, Airtel lose over 5.9 mn subscribers in June; Jio adds 4.5 mn: Trai
Telecom industry's active subscriber tally up by 2.5 mn in October: Report
Internet user base up 3.4% at March-end; Jio commands over 52% market: Trai
Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel ring in active vs inactive subscriber battle
-
Telecom subscriber base in the country fell marginally to 1,173 million in December 2020 with Vodafone Idea and state-run telecom firms BSNL and MTNL losing the bulk of their customers, according to data released by sector regulator Trai on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio were the only gainers of new customers in December.
"The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,175.27 million at the end of November 2020 to 1,173.83 million at the end of December 2020," Trai's telecom subscribers report for December 2020 said.
The mobile subscriber base declined to 1,153.77 million in December, from 1,155.2 million in November.
The dip in the subscribers base was mainly due to Vodafone Idea losing over 5.69 million mobile customers. It was followed by BSNL, which lost over 2,52,501 subscribers, and MTNL lost 6,442 customers.
Bharti Airtel led the mobile segment with an addition of over 4 million new customers and Reliance Jio added 4,78,917 new customers.
Bharti Airtel also led the market in active subscriber base. The company reported 97.1 per cent active subscribers in December. It was followed by Vodafone Idea with 90.26 per cent and Reliance Jio with 80.23 per cent.
Only about half of BSNL's mobile customer base was found to be active, while only less than one-fifth of MTNL customers were found active in December, according to the report.
Punjab reported the highest decline rate in mobile subscriber base of 3.34 per cent. It was followed by Mumbai, Madhya pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
The highest growth rate in mobile subscriber base was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and northeastern region.
Reliance Jio led customer addition in the fixed line segment by gaining 2,35,317 customers while market leader BSNL continued to lose customers in the segment. Private players Bharti Airtel, Quadrant and Vodafone Idea also gained fixed line customers.
BSNL lost 2,55,909 fixed line customers, which was the biggest loss reported by a player in the segment in December. Its sister concern MTNL also lost 23,277 customers.
Broadband subscriber base in the country grew marginally to 747.41 million in December with wireless segment recording 724.46 million connections.
Reliance Jio maintained its lead in the broadband segment with 410.84 million customers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel with 179 million broadband subscribers, Vodafone Idea 120.77 million, BSNL 26.32 million and Atria Convergence 1.78 million connections in December 2020, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU