Telecom Bill revisits licence raj, impinges on privacy safeguards

The draft Telecommunication Bill, 2022, which was released for public comment last month, was meant to revamp archaic laws, some of them over a century old, and make the telecom sector “future-ready”. Instead, stakeholders — (telcos), digital app players, broadcasters, direct-to-home service providers, and over-the-top (OTT) services — fear that the scope of the Bill goes far beyond telecom issues and points to the return of the under the (DoT).

