Telecom companies' stocks may continue their surge, thanks to Reliance Jio

With Reliance Jio announcing it will, along with other telecom players, increase tariffs in an appropriate way over the next few weeks, the rally in telecom stocks could continue for the fourth straight session. Including gains of 35 per cent for Vodafone Idea and 7.4 per cent for Bharti Airtel, the two over the last three sessions have gained 130 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

The incumbents announced on Monday they would hike tariffs. While the extent of hikes is not known, they will be effective from December 1. Experts say the hike might not be across the board and ...