Tesla Inc to start with sales, manufacturing in India next year: Report

-
ALSO READ
Cut EV cost, forgo profit initially to capture mkt: Gadkari to automakers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't take meeting about buying Tesla, says Elon Musk
Cheaper electric cars may help oil firms to green their businesses faster
-
Tesla Inc will come to India early next year, country's transport minister Nitin Gadkari told national daily the Indian Express on Monday.
The electric-car maker will start with sales and then might look at assembly and manufacturing based on the response, the minister told the newspaper.
Tesla and the minister's office could not be reached by Reuters for comment.
India has been keen to reduce its oil dependence and cut down on pollution, but its efforts to promote electric vehicles have been stymied by a lack of investment in manufacturing and infrastructure such as charging stations.
The first model to be launched will be Model 3, the cheapest among Tesla vehicles, with prices starting at over $74,739 (5.5 million Indian rupees), according to a report in the Economic Times on Saturday.
Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed India foray in 2021 in a reply on Twitter https://bit.ly/3hnpwMY, but said it would not happen in January.
In October, the government of Maharashtra had invited Tesla to the state, weeks after Musk suggested entering the country next year.
Shares of the electric-car maker were up 2% in premarket trading.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU