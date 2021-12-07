These tech firms are taking the e-commerce battle to India's hinterlands

Ajay Kumar Saini, is a school teacher from Dausa, a small ancient town, in Rajasthan. Like many others there, Saini would stop by the local kirana store on his way back from school, almost on a daily basis, to buy household items.

One day his brother introduced him to DealShare, a startup that has built an e-commerce platform for middle and lower-income group of consumers in India and offered him his referral code. Though sceptical, Saini opened the app thinking it would be in English and the products or brands would be the kind he does not really require. Saini was pleasantly surprised as ...