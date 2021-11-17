Thyssenkrupp bags Rs 1,150-cr contract from NRL for expansion project

-
Engineering firm thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India on Wednesday said it has received a USD 155 million (around Rs 1,150 crore) contract from state-run Numaligarh Refinery Ltd as part of the expansion project of the northeast's largest refiner.
The private firm said NRL has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to it to execute the petroleum company's six million metric tonnes per annum crude and vacuum distillation units with amine treating facility project.
"This is a landmark project for us. This will further foster our position in the Indian market as a leading EPC player in the field of refineries and petrochemicals," thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions India CEO and Managing Director (Chemical Plant Business) Rajesh Kamath said.
The scope of the EPC work of this project includes engineering, project management, procurement, supply, inspection, construction and supervision, mechanical completion and commissioning, the release said.
The Assam-based NRL is expanding its capacity from the existing 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA at an investment of Rs 22,594 crore, which also includes a 1,398-km crude oil pipeline from Odisha's Paradip to Numaligarh and a 654-km product pipeline from Numaligarh to West Bengal's Siliguri.
