Infosys partners Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, MSG Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSG Sports), Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (MSG Entertainment), and IT major on Wednesday announced a multi-year signature marketing partnership.

Under the partnership, will be the Official Partner of key MSG properties including the New York Knicks, New York Rangers, and the Madison Square Garden Arena, a statement said.

As part of this collaboration, MSG Entertainment and will create a digital command centre inside The Garden, featuring Infosys' service and technology platforms, it added.

Through the continuous production of data and analytics, the command centre will provide on-site staff with enhanced, real-time oversight of event operations.

"This valuable insight will allow MSG personnel to make immediate decisions to help deliver a more efficient, seamless fan experience. In addition, guests will have access to select data directly, enabling them to choose everything from the best entrance/exit to the most convenient food and beverage options," the statement said.

Andrew Lustgarten, president, and Chief Executive Officer of MSG Sports and president of MSG Entertainment, said Madison Square Garden welcomes millions of people each year and one of its most important priorities is finding new ways to deliver a world-class experience to each and every one of them, down to the smallest detail.

"...this Infosys partnership helps us do just that. Infosys shares our vision for using data and analytics to improve the guest experience, and we couldn't be more excited that they are joining us in such a significant and integrated partnership, Lustgarten added.

Infosys will elevate the Knicks' and Rangers' fan experience and further connect fans to their teams by delivering in-depth stats during games.

Infosys has also become the presenting partner of the Infosys Concourse on the sixth floor and the Infosys Suite Level on the ninth floor of The Garden.

Infosys will receive substantial brand integration throughout these areas, as well as digital and static signage at all Knicks and Rangers games and as part of the Arena Concert Series, the statement said.

In addition, Infosys is partnering with Knicks Gaming, an MSG Sports esports brand, it added.

Infosys will be presenting partner of the Knicks Gaming Training Center, once the new facility is complete.

The Bengaluru-based company is working with Knicks Gaming to raise the bar for esports -- using innovative, data-powered solutions to help improve performance. This includes personalising training content for players through the use of AI to optimise the learning process.

As a business that understands the obligations of enterprise to drive sustainable performance, we are delighted to be part of the iconic Madison Square Garden's journey as it continues to evolve into a smart arena, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said.

As a partner, Infosys will deliver the cutting-edge advantage of its platforms to unlock value for MSG through new efficiencies that enable fans to immerse themselves in all aspects of the events at The Garden so they come to appreciate the MSG experience, even more, he added.

