TiE urges low-cost carrier Indigo to consider more flights from Bhubaneswar

Industry body TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) has urged the low-cost carrier to consider more flights from Bhubaneswar by actively looking at the regulatory and operational feasibility of the same.

Debashish Patnaik, president TiE, Bhubaneswar and Priyadarshee Panigrahi, senior member of the non resident Odia community of United Arab Emirates (UAE), met Willy Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, Airlines and Michael Swiatek, Chief Planning Officer (Network Planning, Airlines), in Delhi and requested them to increase the number of connections and start international operations from Bhubaneswar.

They urged airline officials to start international flights to Dubai, Colombo and Singapore and direct flights connecting Pune and Varanasi in the domestic circuit. The delegation also urged Indigo to start services to Odisha’s second commercial airport – Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.





“With Singapore coming on the radar, entire South East Asia would get connected with the capital of Odisha and even the far east and west coast of North America. With flights to Colombo and Varanasi, Budhhist tourists from Sri Lanka can have Odisha on their itinerary”, Patnaik said.