TikTok dethrones Google to become most popular website of 2021: Report

-
ALSO READ
Russia on verge of throwing out Chinese TikTok, launches 'homemade Tiktok'
TikTok's latest video tool is violating open-source license: Report
TikTok reportedly overtakes YouTube in US average watch time
TikTok surpasses 1 billion monthly active users; US, Europe biggest market
Short-form video consumption to reach 650 mn users in India by 2025
-
Popular short video-sharing platform TikTok has surpassed tech giant Google as the most popular website of the year, says a report.
According to a report by IT security company Cloudflare, the viral video app gets more hits than the US-based search engine, reports BBC.
The rankings show that TikTok knocked Google off the top spot in February, March and June this year, and has held the number one position since August.
In 2020, Google was first, and a number of other sites, including TikTok, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Netflix, were all in the top 10.
As per the report, it is believed one of the reasons for the surge in Tiktok's popularity is because of the Covid-19 pandemic, as lockdowns meant people were stuck at home and looking for entertainment.
The social network, which is owned by China-based Bytedance, now has more than one billion active users across the world and that number continues to grow.
In June 2020, the Indian government banned the popular short-form video app TikTok amid border tensions with China.
--IANS
vc/khz/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU