TikTok's latest video tool is violating open-source license: Report

-
ALSO READ
Russia on verge of throwing out Chinese TikTok, launches 'homemade Tiktok'
TikTok surpasses 1 billion monthly active users; US, Europe biggest market
TikTok reportedly overtakes YouTube in US average watch time
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming steps down as chairman to focus on TikTok
TikTok emerges as most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for Sep
-
Short video-making platform TikTok's latest video-production tool is violating open-source licenses, the media reported.
The company's new Live Studio Windows app, which launched last week, is using code from the Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) Studio app and other open-source projects without adhering to the respective open-source licensing terms, according to allegations that first surfaced on Twitter, reports Protocol.
OBS business development manager, Ben Torell confirmed that his team had found "clear evidence" for these violations when contacted by Protocol.
Torell said the project had already reached out to TikTok but hadn't got a response yet, the report said.
A TikTok spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Protocol's request for comment.
TikTok released its Live Studio app without much fanfare last week. The Windows-based app is supposed to help people produce high-quality livestreams, and allows broadcasters to incorporate video game streams, image and text overlays etc.
The app is currently available to a few thousand users in some markets.
--IANS
vc/khz/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU