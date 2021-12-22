TikTok's latest video tool is violating open-source license: Report

Short video-making platform TikTok's latest video-production tool is violating open-source licenses, the media reported.

The company's new Live Studio Windows app, which launched last week, is using code from the Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) Studio app and other open-source projects without adhering to the respective open-source licensing terms, according to allegations that first surfaced on Twitter, reports Protocol.

OBS business development manager, Ben Torell confirmed that his team had found "clear evidence" for these violations when contacted by Protocol.

Torell said the project had already reached out to but hadn't got a response yet, the report said.

A spokesperson didn't immediately respond to Protocol's request for comment.

released its Live Studio app without much fanfare last week. The Windows-based app is supposed to help people produce high-quality livestreams, and allows broadcasters to incorporate video game streams, image and text overlays etc.

The app is currently available to a few thousand users in some markets.

