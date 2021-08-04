Titan back in black in Q1FY22, posts consolidated net profit of Rs 18 cr

-
ALSO READ
This Jhunjhunwala stock falls amid margin dip in Q4; should you sell?
Titan net jumps 66% to to Rs 568 crore in March quarter on low base
Titan Company gains 5%, hits new high ahead of June quarter results
Govt ready for another cut in import duty on steel to tame prices
Lower margins let down Titan despite demand gains in December quarter
-
Tata group firm Titan Company Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated profit of Rs 18 crore for the June quarter, helped by higher income.
The company had reported a net loss of Rs 297 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,519 crore. It was Rs 2,020 crore earlier, Titan said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its higher revenue in the first quarter of the current fiscal was "primarily driven by the base effect of zero sales in April last year."
Titan Company Managing Director C K Venkataraman said, "While we started the quarter with strong business momentum, the second wave of the pandemic severely disrupted it and we quickly shifted our priorities to health and safety of our employees, business associates and customers."
"The learnings and experience of the past year helped us navigate this quarter's turbulence much more efficiently," he added.
Titan said its jewellery division is gaining good traction in new customers and its mix in total buyers has reached the pre-pandemic levels.
Titan's jewellery division recorded an income of Rs 2,467 crore for the quarter as compared to Rs 1,182 crore in the same period last year.
The watches and wearables business recorded an income of Rs 292 crore as against Rs 75 crore earlier.
The eyewear business income stood at Rs 67 crore, compared to Rs 30 crore in the same period last year.
The other segments of the company comprising Indian dress wear and accessories recorded an income of Rs 14 crore as against Rs 4 crore earlier.
Shares of Titan Company Ltd settled 2.14 per cent lower at Rs 1,799.80 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU