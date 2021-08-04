Shipping Corp Q1 net profit declines nearly 53% to Rs 158.51 crore

-
ALSO READ
Sea change: Global freight industry sails out of the digital dark ages
Govt okays proposal to roll out project to explore deep ocean for resources
Gain for shipping players as Baltic Dry index touches 10-year high
Shipping shares in focus; GE Shipping surges 14% to hit over 3-year high
Disinvestment: Shipping Corp opens virtual data room for potential bidders
-
State-owned Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI) has reported a 52.94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 158.51 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.
The company had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 336.87 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Its total income declined to Rs 1,048.47 crore in the latest June quarter as against Rs 1,178.43 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 899.25 crore from Rs 846.85 crore in the same period last year.
Shipping Corporation said the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 continued in the first quarter of 2021-22.
The government is selling its entire 63.75 per cent stake in the company along with the transfer of management control.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU