Transport Corporation of India PAT zooms 10-fold to Rs 47 cr in Jun quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sea change: Global freight industry sails out of the digital dark ages
Gati-KWE to process cargo loads of 100 trucks a day at new Delhi facility
MSME needs 'concentrated, right kind' of relief package: Assocham
Parliament passes 'Inland Vessels Bill, 2021' amid Opposition protest
Flipkart partners with Mahindra Logistics to accelerate use of EVs
-
Logistics firm Transport Corporation of India (TCI) has reported a 10-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 47.47 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated PAT of Rs 4.72 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.
Its consolidated income during April-June 2021 increased to Rs 700.21 crore, compared with Rs 408.76 crore in the year-ago period.
"The momentum of economic recovery has been slow due to demand-side issues on account of micro area lockdowns. However, volume growth is visible across all sectors.
"Overall, the start to the current financial year has been better than Q1 of FY21. It proves that we have geared our business to focus on the right sectors," TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said.
The company has undertaken a vaccination drive at its offices across India covering all employees, drivers and contract workers, he said.
"Moving ahead, we will continue focusing on segments like e-commerce, chemical, pharma and cross-border deliveries.
"TCI will ensure suitable investments to power growth and digital transformation while sustaining profitability and delivering value to its stakeholders," he added.
TCI is a leading end-to-end integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider and a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU